Gov. Quinn signs $1.1 billion Capital Construction Bill

Gov. Quinn signs $1.1 billion Capital Construction Bill

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Illinois Governor Pat Quinn signed a new state capital construction bill on Tuesday, July 22 that invests $1.1 billion in road and bridge projects to improve transportation and create jobs and boost economic development across the state.

The bill, which includes southern Illinois, will deliver more than 210 projects and create an estimated 14,300 jobs.

"With this investment in our state's infrastructure, we are immediately putting people to work, making our world-class transportation system even stronger and generating economic development fair into the future," Gov. Quinn said. "I applaud the General Assembly for passing the legislation, which allows us to begin making these much-needed improvements now in southern Illinois."

Construction on many of the "shovel ready" projects has already begun this summer.

Investments in southern Illinois include:

  • $52.7 million to resurface 25.7 miles of Interstate 57 in Union, Johnson and Williamson Counties
  • $7.8 million to resurface 5.1 miles of Interstate 57 in Jefferson County
  • $7.3 million to resurface 4.4 miles of Interstate 64 in Jefferson County
  • $5.5 million to replace a bridge on Illinois 127/Illinois 3 over Beaucoup Creek in Jackson County
  • $5.1 million to resurface 22.5 miles of Illinois 146 in Hardin County
  • $4.2 million to resurface  18.4 miles of Illinois 37 in Pulaski County
  • $3.6 million to resurface 15.1 miles of Illinois 145 in Pope County

In addition to funding $1 billion in projects in IDOT's program, the new capital construction program includes $100 million for municipal and township governments to improve infrastructure at the local level.

The funding, distributed and overseen by IDOT, will help communities throughout Illinois combat potholes and make other critical infrastructure repairs.

You can click here for a complete list of projects in the capital  program.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

