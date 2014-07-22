IL city looking to update mobile home ordinance - Cape Girardeau residents to vote on sales tax extension

The City of West Frankfort is looking to update some ordinances, including one about mobile homes.

Nearly 40 dogs were rescued from a Carter County, Missouri home after the owner put them in one crate and threatened to leave them on the highway. (Source: Humane Society of Missouri)

It's a big bond issue in the Neelyville School District, $1.5 million. Voters there will have to say yes or no on election day in two weeks. Kadee Brosseau talked to the superintendent who says the school is in desperate need of things like new roofs, a safe room and more classroom space. We'll have the story coming up on Heartland News.



Allison Twaits was in West Frankfort, Illinois were the city is looking to update some outdated ordinances, including one on mobile homes. She'll have more on this story at 5.



If you live in Cape Girardeau, you'll have a say in the city's sales tax. That's because the city council decided to put a tax extension up for a vote on the November ballot. Nick Chabarria tell you more about this story on Heartland News at 6.



Nearly 40 chihuahuas and other small mixed breed dogs were rescued from an owner in Carter County, Missouri. According to the humane society, an investigator found the owner putting them in one crate and saying she intended to load them in a truck and dump them at the side of the highway.

The Massac County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted cattle theft on July 18. Witnessed told officers they saw a white Dodge dually with a cattle trailer in a field trying to steal a bull. Two ATVs were also seen trying to herd the bull into the trailer.



The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced changes to the 2014-2015 deer hunting season on Tuesday, July 22. The changes included the removal of 20 additional counties from the late-winter season and a reduction in the number of firearm permits available in some counties.

One lane of northbound I-55 was closed after a crash near the 99 mile marker in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. Police say a car tried to pass a semi, clipped the side of it, spun out of control and hit a light pole.

Police say a southern Illinois man has died after he was injured in a house explosion earlier in July. Casey Hester, 20, died on Saturday evening. He was taken to a St. Louis hospital after the explosion on July 6.

The Jackson County Health Department says they have identified the first two batches of mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus in Jackson County this year.

In national news, a tree planted in Los Angeles to honor former Beatle George Harrison has been killed – by beetles. The pine grew to more than 12 feet tall before succumbing to a bark beetle infestation.

In other news, a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed near Israel’s main airport on Tuesday, wounding one Israeli and prompting all U.S. and some European and Canadian airlines to cancel flights to Tel Aviv.

