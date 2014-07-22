Humane society hopes to have nearly 40 rescued dogs ready for adoption

The Humane Society of Missouri hopes to have all the small dogs seized recently from Carter County ready for adoption soon.

The director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri said it's important that people who seem to have more animals than they can care for reach out for help.

"Nobody needs that many animals, I mean you can't afford to care for that many animals," Cheryl Ellis, the director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri said. "Dogs, like children, need medical care and regular, I guess maintenance care, as far as food and water."

The nearly 40 chihuahuas and other small mixed breed dogs were rescued from an owner in Carter County, Missouri.



Responding to a call from the Carter County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 21, a Humane Society of Missouri animal cruelty investigator visited the property and found the dogs' owner putting all of the dogs into one crate and saying she intended to load them in a truck and dump them at the side of the highway.



They say the owner voluntarily surrendered the animals to the Humane Society of Missouri.



The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri agreed to house the dogs overnight. A transport team is bringing the dogs to the Humane Society of Missouri headquarters on Tuesday.



According to the humane society, some of the dogs have severe matting and hair loss; many have overgrown nails and external parasites. Among the group are three newborn and four 6-week-old puppies.



Each dog will be examined by veterinarians and veterinary technicians when they arrive at the Humane Society of Missouri.



The humane society said they will continue to investigate this case with the Carter County Sheriff's Office to ensure the well-being of other animals that might remain on the property and to provide information or possible prosecution.



You can click here to visit the Humane Society of Missouri online for more information about adoption.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.