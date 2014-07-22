THIS FRIDAY and SATURDAY 9am-3pm

Many Heartland families simply can't afford to buy the basic back-to-school supplies required. You can help! That's why your United Way, local Walmart stores, the radio stations of Withers Broadcasting and KFVS12 are asking you to help Stuff The Bus with school supplies. Your donations can help children in need get their school year started the right way.

Each participating Walmart has in-store lists of items specific to the schools they serve. Here is the current list of participating Walmart locations along with the schools that will receive donated items at those locations.

WALMART SCHOOLS Anna Dongola, Lick Creek, Shawnee Unit 84 Cape Girardeau Cape Girardeau, Kelly Carbondale Local Schools Dexter Local Schools Fredericktown Fredericktown, Marquand Herrin Local Schools Jackson Jackson, Oak Ridge Kennett Delta C-7, Holcomb, Kennett, Senath-

Hornersville Malden Bernie, Campbell, Clarkton, Malden, Risco Murphysboro Local Schools Perryville Perry County Poplar Bluff Neelyville Sikeston Charleston, East Prairie, New Madrid

County Central, Portageville, Sikeston

These Withers radio stations will be broadcasting live throughout the day from Walmart locations:

KGMO - Cape Girardeau Walmart Superstore, Cape Girardeau Walmart Marketplace, Fredericktown, Anna

Mix 96.5 - Jackson, Anna

Rock 107 - Jackson

B-97.9 - Sikeston

100.3 KAPE - Cape Girardeau Walmart Marketplace

104.7 KREZ - Anna

Each Walmart location should have lists of required supplies from the specific schools they serve.

Here are TOP 10 items to buy: