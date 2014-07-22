Stuff the Bus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Saturday, August 6th

Stuff the Bus

THIS FRIDAY and SATURDAY 9am-3pm

Many Heartland families simply can't afford to buy the basic back-to-school supplies required. You can help! That's why your United Way, local Walmart stores, the radio stations of Withers Broadcasting and KFVS12 are asking you to help Stuff The Bus with school supplies. Your donations can help children in need get their school year started the right way.

Each participating Walmart has in-store lists of items specific to the schools they serve.  Here is the current list of participating Walmart locations along with the schools that will receive donated items at those locations.

WALMART

SCHOOLS

Anna

  Dongola, Lick Creek, Shawnee Unit 84

Cape Girardeau

  Cape Girardeau, Kelly

Carbondale

  Local Schools

Dexter

  Local Schools

Fredericktown

  Fredericktown, Marquand
Herrin
  Local Schools

Jackson

  Jackson, Oak Ridge

Kennett

  Delta C-7, Holcomb, Kennett, Senath-
 Hornersville

Malden

  Bernie, Campbell, Clarkton, Malden, Risco
Murphysboro
  Local Schools

Perryville

  Perry County

Poplar Bluff

  Neelyville

Sikeston

  Charleston, East Prairie, New Madrid
 County Central, Portageville, Sikeston

These Withers radio stations will be broadcasting live throughout the day from Walmart locations:

  • KGMO - Cape Girardeau Walmart Superstore, Cape Girardeau Walmart Marketplace, Fredericktown, Anna
  • Mix 96.5 - Jackson, Anna
  • Rock 107 - Jackson
  • B-97.9 - Sikeston
  • 100.3 KAPE - Cape Girardeau Walmart Marketplace
  • 104.7 KREZ - Anna

Each Walmart location should have lists of required supplies from the specific schools they serve.

Here are TOP 10 items to buy:

  • Single subject notebooks
  • Mechanical pencils
  • Filler paper
  • 2 pocket folders
  • Ink pens
  • Crayola 24-count crayons
  • 2 pack pink erasers
  • Bottled school glue
  • Scissors
  • 3 pack glue sticks
