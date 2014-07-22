THIS FRIDAY and SATURDAY 9am-3pm
Many Heartland families simply can't afford to buy the basic back-to-school supplies required. You can help! That's why your United Way, local Walmart stores, the radio stations of Withers Broadcasting and KFVS12 are asking you to help Stuff The Bus with school supplies. Your donations can help children in need get their school year started the right way.
Each participating Walmart has in-store lists of items specific to the schools they serve. Here is the current list of participating Walmart locations along with the schools that will receive donated items at those locations.
|
WALMART
|
SCHOOLS
|
Anna
|Dongola, Lick Creek, Shawnee Unit 84
|
Cape Girardeau
|Cape Girardeau, Kelly
|
Carbondale
|Local Schools
|
Dexter
|Local Schools
|
Fredericktown
|Fredericktown, Marquand
|
Herrin
|Local Schools
|
Jackson
|Jackson, Oak Ridge
|
Kennett
| Delta C-7, Holcomb, Kennett, Senath-
Hornersville
|
Malden
|Bernie, Campbell, Clarkton, Malden, Risco
|
Murphysboro
|Local Schools
|
Perryville
|Perry County
|
Poplar Bluff
|Neelyville
|
Sikeston
| Charleston, East Prairie, New Madrid
County Central, Portageville, Sikeston
These Withers radio stations will be broadcasting live throughout the day from Walmart locations:
Each Walmart location should have lists of required supplies from the specific schools they serve.
Here are TOP 10 items to buy:
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.