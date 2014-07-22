IDNR announces changes for 2014-2015 deer hunting seasons

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Marc Miller announced changes to the 2014-2015 deer hunting seasons on Tuesday, July 22.



The changes include the removal of 20 additional counties from the late-winter season and a reduction in the number of firearm permits available in some counties.



IDNR biologists made recommendations for the coming season after a review of deer hunting harvest numbers, deer-vehicle accident data, a survey of Illinois deer hunters, hemorrhagic disease reports and other factors.



"Solid science is the basis of our deer program," Miller said. "These changes reflect our commitment to professional management of the state's deer population to provide recreational opportunity while being mindful of public safety and the rights of property owners."



The most recent goal changes, which adjusted the deer goals higher in 41 counties, were announced in February. You can click here for those changes.



According to the DNR, here's what hunters should know:



Here's some key decision-making factors:



