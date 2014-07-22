Health Department finds West Nile Virus in Jackson County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Health Department finds West Nile Virus in Jackson County, IL

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Routine mosquito testing has identified the first two batches of mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus in Jackson County in 2014.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, these mosquitoes were collected on July 18 in an area south of Carbondale, Illinois. In addition, a dead crow collected on July 11 in that same area was found to have West Nile virus.

The incidence of West Nile virus was moderate in Illinois in 2013, with 117 human cases and 11 deaths. Two of the human cases were in Jackson County.

So far in 2014, 18 Illinois counties have reported West Nile Virus positive birds or mosquitoes, with no human cases reported.

However, Bart Hagston, environmental health director for Jackson County Health Department , cautions, "We are now starting the very hot time of year when West Nile virus activity begins to amplify. Residents across Jackson County and beyond should take action to protect themselves from mosquito bites."

The health department recommends practicing the three "R's" - reduce, repel and report.

Reduce - Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. Keep doors and windows closed. Eliminate sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including wading pools, old tires and other receptacles. Change bird bath water weekly.

Repel - When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Apply EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin or IR3535 according to label instructions.

Report - In communities where there are organized mosquito control programs, contact your municipal government to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. Call your local health department to report sick or dying cows, blue jays, robins or other perching birds. Officials will determine if the bird should be submitted to a lab for West Nile virus testing.

For more information, you can click here to visit the health department online.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:01:20 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly