I-55 reopened after crash in Cape Girardeau County

One lane of northbound Interstate 55 has reopened after a crash near mile marker 99 in Cape Girardeau County, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.



A car tried to pass a tractor trailer and clipped the side of the truck, causing the car to spin out of control and hit a light pole, according to Cape Girardeau Police.



Two women were trapped inside the vehicle but emergency crews were able to get them out and take them to a hospital.

