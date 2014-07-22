Route 13 traffic shifted to new Marion overpass

Eastbound traffic is moving smoothly up and over the newly constructed overpass on Route 13 near the Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion.

Crews started slowly shifting traffic onto the new overpass Monday night, and worked overnight to move barriers and temporary guard rails to help drivers navigate the new traffic pattern.

Westbound lanes will also move onto the new overpass as crews continue work on the project.

“Both lanes of traffic will use that structure until they get the adjacent structure built, and that’ll be next fall,” said Illinois Department of Transportation Engineer Doug Helfrich.

The overpass carries traffic over a Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad track that occasionally caused traffic to grind to a halt on the busy highway.

Helfrich says approximately 30,000 vehicles per day use Route 13 and it is important to keep traffic moving, even during major construction projects.

“The traveling public has been patient with the projects and sooner than later they’re going to see positive results from these projects being completed,” Helfrich said.

The overpass project started in 2012 and is slated to be completed in fall 2015.

