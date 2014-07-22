Man injured in crash involving dump truck

A man was seriously injured Monday evening when the dump truck he was driving was hit by a truck in Butler County.



The crash happened when the truck, driven by 41-year-old Charles M. Chatman, pulled into the path of the dump truck, driven by 77-year-old Bruce M. McIver, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.



McIver was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.



Chatman was not listed as injured on the highway patrol's crash report.



The crash happened at 5 p.m. on US 67 at County Road 441, just north of Poplar Bluff.



