Law enforcement agencies want prescription drug databases

Missouri is the only state not to have a prescription drug database, something law enforcement we spoke with say is needed.Statistics show the number of drug overdose deaths, a majority of which are from prescription drugs, in Missouri tripled since 1999.Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter said whether it's the buying and selling or just the fact that someone is hooked on prescription drugs, they see problems related to the drugs all the time.He said the databases allow other states to help track people who may be getting more prescription drugs than they should or the other way around, the doctors who may over prescribe them.Sheriff Walter said because Missouri doesn't have anything in place, they have people come into state to get the drugs and bring them back."This affects everybody," Sheriff Walter said. "I don't care if you have a lot of money or you are poor or what your status is in the community, your family could be affected by this and a lot of people's families have been affected."There are opponents to the databases in Missouri. Those against it say they believe allowing the government to keep prescription records violates personal privacy.