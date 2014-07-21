Vandals target all-inclusive playground in Cape Girardeau

Once again vandals have targeted Melaina's Magical Playland in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

On Monday it was discovered that someone had cut the mallets off of the outdoor musical instruments. This was in addition to some graffiti carved into one of the picnic tables and cigarette butts left strewn on the ground.



The playland organizers are asking that visitors please keep an eye out for those not respecting it.



If you have any information, or witness anything suspicious, you're encouraged to call Bryan Sander, parks superintendent, at 573-335-4146.



Melaina's Magical Playland is located at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau, Mo. It is an all-inclusive playground, meaning children and adults with or without special needs has access to it.



The project was inspired by Melaina Cunningham. Even though she has some physical challenges, she still enjoyed playgrounds and playing with others. However, most of the playgrounds in the community were not accessible to those with special needs.



You can click here to visit Melaina's Magical Playland on Facebook.



