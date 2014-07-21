RV camping safety tips

Look for any appliances that turn off or on on their own

Note any electrical outlets that don't work

If you feel a tingle or shock when you touch your RV, turn the power source off immediately

If appliances or electronics become hotter than normal, there could be a problem

Dixon police say a three-year-old boy's death was caused by current from an improperly grounded family camper.It happened in June when the boy touched the door handle of the RV while standing on wet ground.While police are calling the incident an accident, there are warnings signs to look out for.Camping isn't what it used to be.The number of outlets inside Dennis Padgett's family camper makes it hard to believe this is his home away from home."Refrigerator, flat screen TV, Fireplace," Padgett said.He said having a voltmeter on hand is always a good idea.Padgett has worked as an electrician for more than 45 years."(I) went in the coal mines as an electrician for 26 years; I had my own electrical business," Padgett said.Today he works as a volunteer at Crab Orchard Lake and said he helps folks in the campground with their own electrical problems regularly.He said there are some things to look for to avoid being electrocuted."It is just like lightning looking for the ground, it will find a path to go to if it can," Padgett said.But in the five years Padgett has been a volunteer, he said there has never been an injury caused by electricity.A streak he wants to continue.