Jackson Homecomers kicks off with Senior Idols, talent show

Mayor Barbara Lohr of Jackson, Missouri is about 24 hours away from officially welcoming visitors to the 108th Homecomers celebration.

Preparations for the celebration are currently underway.



The festival runs through Saturday night and will welcome thousands of people to midtown.



Some businesses say the annual event is great for their bottom line and even helps out servers.



"We get a lot of folks in here with kids that come in and eat before they go out and ride rides and everything and a lot of times people get out of the heat," said Shay Limer. "They come in, have a nice cold drink and head back out and just general they just pop in and out and keep us going."



The tradition started in 1908 and this is a special year for Homecomers.



This year, the celebration marks Jackson's 200th anniversary.



A schedule of events for this year includes:



Wednesday, July 23

6 p.m. - Rides open



6:30-8 p.m. - Senior Idols



8-9 p.m. - Gospel



9-10 p.m. - Talent Show



10 p.m. - Attendance Drawing-American Legion



Thursday, July 24



6 p.m. - Rides open (armband night)



6:30-10 p.m. - Talent Show



10 p.m. - Attendance Drawing-American Legion



Friday, July 25



6 p.m. - Rides open



6:30 p.m. - Talent Show



8:30-10 p.m. - Band: Old School Hype Band



10 p.m. - Attendance Drawing-American Legion



Saturday, July 26



6 p.m. - Rides open



6:30-7:30 p.m. - Senior Idols and Talent Show winners perform



7:30-10 p.m. - J Edwards out of Nashville performs



10 p.m. - Attendance Drawing-American Legion (grand prize winner to be drawn)



