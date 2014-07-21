Public urged to stay off U.S. 45 Brookport bridge

Paducah police say they will be providing extra patrols on the Brookport Bridge for the next week or so.

According to police, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet requested extra patrols to help enforce the bridge closure while work is being finished on Paducah's Greenway Trail Tunnel.

The closure applies to pedestrians, bicyclists and anyone else not authorized to be on the bridge.

?KYTC reminded people on Tuesday, July 22 that a "Road Closed" sign is the same as a "No Trespassing" sign.



Police say those caught violating the "Road Closed" sign can be cited.



At this time, KYTC said the Greenway Trail Tunnel project is on track to allow the Brookport Bridge to reopen around July 28.



