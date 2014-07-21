Cannabis oil to help treat epilepsy patients - Driver's license could prevent you from boarding plane

Good afternoon,

The use of cannabis oil has been legal in Missouri for a week now. It's something doctors say has the power to prevent seizures in people with epilepsy. Kadee Brosseau talked to a Heartland family who said they're still not able to get it because of the lengthy government process. Watch their story, coming up on Heartland News at 5.



You might not realize it, but if you live in Missouri or Kentucky you may have something in your wallet right now that could prevent you from boarding a plane, your driver's license. Nick Chabarria looked into how this could affect you. He'll have more at 5 and 6.



A 3-year-old boy died from a current from an improperly grounded family camper. While police are calling the incident an accident, Allison Twaits will have some warning signs to look out for, coming up on Heartland News.



Illinois State Police are investigating after the Knights of Columbus building in Christopher, Ill. was broken into. A Knights of Columbus Board of Trustees member estimated more than $10,000 was taken or damaged in the incident. Giacomo Luca will have more on this tonight on Heartland News.

Part of South Kingshighway was shut down on Monday afternoon after a truck overturned near Silver Springs Road and spilled sand. Police say the truck overturned after it hit a curb due to faulty brakes.

Students watched a re-enactment of a deadly car crash in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Monday. The crash was part of a peer to peer training program designed to empower high school students to take an active role in promoting safe driving habits.

Comic Con kicked off on Thursday in San Diego, California. Some designers brought their coveted collectible toys for sale at the annual celebration of pop culture.

In other national news, President Barack Obama called Monday for the international community to focus on ending the fight in the Gaza Strip, as Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in the Middle East with low expectations but still making a renewed push for a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel.

