SEMO Baseball player Cole Bieser signs with Gateway

Former Southeast Missouri State outfielder Cole Bieser has signed a professional contract with the Gateway Grizzlies in the Frontier League.Bieser is a .266 career hitter but ended his career hitting .417 in the 2014 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.Bieser stole 15 bases in 2013 and followed it up with 14 in 2014.He'll play at Gateway under former SEMO star Phil Warren who is manager of the Grizzlies.