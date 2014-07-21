1 injured in crash on Killdeer Trail in Calloway County, KY

A man was injured in a crash on Killdeer Trail in Calloway County, Kentucky on Friday, July 18.



The Calloway County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 8 p.m.



When deputies arrived, they say they found a man lying in the ditch with possible injuries.



They say Heather Johnson, 28, of Hazel, Ky., was driving when it appears the vehicle dropped off of the shoulder of the road. Johnson overcorrected and slid into the opposite ditch.



Deputies say the vehicle continued traveling in the ditch and eventually hit a small tree. They say the impact caused the vehicle to complete a 360 degree circle.



According to officers, after hitting the tree, Kelly Jones, 35, of Hazel, Mo. was ejected through the T-top of the vehicle.



Another passenger, a 22-month-old boy, was restrained in a child safety seat.



They say the driver and the child reportedly had no injuries.



Jones was taken to a Murray hospital by ambulance and later air lifted to another hospital due to the severity of his injuries.



