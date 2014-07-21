Knights of Columbus building in Christopher, IL broken into

Illinois State Police are investigating after the Knights of Columbus building in Christopher, Illinois was broken into.According to Mike Schapkoff, a Christopher K.C. board of trustees member, it's estimated more than $10,000 was taken or damaged in the incident.He said the front door was broken into. Three video poker and slot gaming machines were smashed, along with a jukebox. Money was taken from the machines.Schapkoff said it is believed the incident happened between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning.“We’re real disappointed and upset that they would pick on such a… bunch of nice gentlemen that worry about the church and school, community," Grand Knight for the Christopher, IL K.C. Mike Salmo said.“It’s just hard to imagine sometimes when people have to act that way," Salmo said. "And we’re disappointed the we lost some of our revenue and some of our equipment but we’re pretty resilient.”He said the Christopher K.C. is closed on Sunday, but a cleaning person confirmed that there was no damage, as of early Sunday morning.The building will be closed until further notice.The Christopher Police Department is also investigating.Businesses in Benton, Orient, and Zeigler confirmed to Heartland News that they were broken into this year in a similar fashion.