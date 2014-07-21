Kingshighway near Silver Springs Rd. shut down due to overturned truck

A truck overturned on South Kingshighway near Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday afternoon.



Kingshighway is shut down in the area.



The truck, from Joe Grojean Excavating, was carrying sand. It overturned around 1:30 p.m.



According to police, the driver was going north, approaching Silver Springs Road and South Kingshighway intersection, when he couldn't slow down due to faulty brakes. They say the driver then turned onto Kingshighway and hit a curb and overturned.



No injuries have been reported.



Fire fighters used the sand that was spilled to cover and soak up oil and gas that spilled on the pavement.



The road is estimated to be reopened at 2:40 p.m.



