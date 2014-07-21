Students watch re-enactment of deadly crash as part of training program

Traumatizing, devastating, emotional are words described by students after watching a DWI docudrama unfold before their eyes.

Students watched as actors portrayed a real life scenario of what a deadly car crash looks like and the after effects it has on loved ones and those involved in the wreck.

After a drunk driver crashed his car into a telephone pole, one person lay dead on the ground after being thrown through the windshield.

Fire fighters, police and the coroner came to help those involved in the crash.

High school students from around southeast Missouri gathered around the car as part of an activity in their Team Spirit training at the Drury Lodge in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

This peer to peer training program is designed to empower high school students to take an active role in promoting safe driving habits by tackling underage drinking, driving and drinking, texting and driving, speeding and lack of safety belt use.

Students we spoke with say this was devastating to watch and is a message to pass along to their peers at their respective high schools.

Lesterville High School senior Jordan Watts said this scenario really hit home after her peers at their school experienced a tragic, deadly crash of one of their friends in the last week of school a couple months ago.

Watts said that this program, along with her friends deadly crash, will help persuade her to help other students think before they get in the driver's seat from now on.

