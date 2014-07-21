Man gets life sentence for Cape Girardeau murder - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man gets life sentence for Cape Girardeau murder

Steven Lee Williams (Source: Cape Girardeau PD) Steven Lee Williams (Source: Cape Girardeau PD)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A man convicted of a murder that took place nearly two years ago in Cape Girardeau will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Steven Lee Williams, 36, was found guilty of second-degree murder in May in connection with the death of Darcus Purl and was sentenced to life in prison Monday morning in Cape Girardeau County.

The two men were arguing when shots were fired near Locust and Sprigg streets in Cape Girardeau. It was seen by multiple people.

Williams and Purl were fighting when Williams drew a 9mm gun and began firing at Purl. As Purl tried to get away, Williams followed him and stood over him as he collapsed in the street where Williams continued to shoot him until the gun was empty.

Autopsy results showed Purl died as a result of eight gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors and family members say the entire incident centered around a woman both men were involved with.

Williams was also shot a couple of times in his legs, according to officials.

In court, Williams expressed remorse and apologized to the family for Purl's death.

Judge Syler, in handing down the life sentence, directly addressed Williams. He told him he did not believe that Williams acted out of sudden passion, but that his actions were intentional and done with the purpose of ending Purl's life.

