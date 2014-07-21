Condoms stolen from Cape Girardeau store

Two suspects are wanted for stealing condoms from a Cape Girardeau store.



Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, two black males opened a box of condoms at Schnucks, took some of them out and then left the store without paying, according to Officer Darin Hickey with Cape Girardeau Police.



Hickey says there is no one in custody at this time and that the incident is under investigation.



If you know anything about the incident, call Cape Girardeau Police at 573-335-6621.

