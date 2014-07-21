Driver charged with DUI after crash in Lyon County

A man is facing several charges after a crash Saturday morning in Lyon County.



An investigation revealed that Emmanuel McCurin, 27, of Princeton, was driving east on Interstate 24 when he fell asleep. The car went through the median and overturned.



McCurin was taken to the Caldwell County Hospital and cited to court for DUI, second offense, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and failure to produce an insurance card, according to Kentucky State Police.



The crash happened on I-24 near the 38 mile marker around 5:30 a.m.



The investigation is ongoing by KSP.



Lyon County EMS, Kuttawa Fire, and Lyon County Rescue all assisted at the scene.