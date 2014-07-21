1 arrested, 1 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle

Cape Girardeau Police and emergency crews responded to a crash involving a stolen car Monday morning.



The vehicle involved had been reported stolen Sunday afternoon. An officer with Cape Girardeau Police saw the car just after 7 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Good Hope and Minnesota streets, according to Officer Darin Hickey.



Hickey says the officer went after the car and the driver tried to turn onto Missouri Street, but couldn't make the turn and the vehicle rolled over.



The male driver of the car was arrested and a female passenger was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Hickey.



Formal charges are pending but it is unknown at this time what those charges will be.



