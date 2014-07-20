Cape Giradeau police surround home early Sunday evening

A tense situation developed between police and a man with a gun early Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, around 6:45 p.m., police offers were called to home West Mount Street at the corner of Hopper.

Police went for a wellness check on a person inside the home.

Officers knocked on door and a man opened the door with a gun in his hand.

That is when police backed off.

Police called for backup and surrounded the home.

The man was talked out of home after 45 minutes.

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital a mental evaluation.

Police say the man could be facing charges.

