Dodgers' Puig sits out after getting hit in hand

By R.B. FALLSTROMAP Sports Writer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Yasiel Puig was not in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup, one day after getting hit in the hand by a pitch.

Puig was struck on the left hand by a pitch from Joe Kelly in the third inning on Saturday. Matt Kemp pinch-hit for Puig in the eighth inning of the 4-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Andre Ethier was slated to start in right field and bat fifth on Sunday night.

Puig was hitting .308 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs in 92 games.

Matt Holliday was listed in the St. Louis lineup, batting third, a day after he was shaken up while diving back into second base on a pickoff attempt in the first inning. He was taken out for a pinch-hitter in the fifth as a precaution.

