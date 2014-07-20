IL couple killed in MO crash - Dead body found in Mississippi River - Barge hits bridge

a barge hauling grain hit a pillar of a bridge near Thebes, Illinois.

A single car crash killed two people in Perry County, Missouri Saturday night. Nick Chabarria was in Chester, Illinois today, where the couple lived, with the story.

Condolences are pouring in after hearing of the death of actor James Garner.

Israeli troops backed by tanks and warplanes battled Hamas militants in a crowded neighborhood of Gaza on Sunday.

Grief is turning to anger for the Dutch as pro-Russian rebels hamper efforts to recover the dead from MH17.

Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn signs legislation Sunday that would let minors with epilepsy use medical marijuana. Mollie Lair explains.

St. Louis police say a man whose body was found in the Mississippi River had been dead for days.

According to the US Coast Guard in Paducah, Kentucky, a barge hauling grain hit a pillar of a bridge near Thebes, Illinois.

Authorities in western Kentucky are searching for an escaped inmate.

Bryan McCormick says clear skies and quiet conditions tonight with some fog overnight.

Rory McIlroy wins the British Open. Josh Frydman has the details.

Trending on Facebook: Police say a 7-year-old child only looked like a skeleton when he was taken from his home last month. He only weighed 25 pounds.



