Escaped inmate located in western KY

Authorities have located an escaped inmate who had been missing since July 19 in western Kentucky.



Kentucky State Police received a tip that Troy S. Lyons, 36, was in Owensboro. He was found in a home at 1833 East Nineteenth Street and charged with escape in the second degree, according to KSP.



Sara B. Lyons, Dawn R. Fulkerson and Eric G. Fulkerson were also taken into custody from the home where Troy Lyons was found, according to police.



Sara Lyons, Dawn Fulkerson and Eric Fulkerson were all charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension in the second degree.



On Saturday, July 19 around 11:30 p.m., the Christian County Restricted Custody Care Center contacted KSP saying Lyons had escaped from work release at the James E. Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville.



He was in custody for Possession Controlled Substance, drug paraphernalia, trafficking in controlled substance, possession of marijuana, persistent felony offender, criminal possession forged instrument second degree, and assault second degree.

