Barge hits bridge pillar at Thebes, IL

According to the US Coast Guard in Paducah, Kentucky, a barge hauling grain hit a pillar of a bridge near Thebes, Illinois.



The barge was traveling southbound early Sunday morning on the Mississippi River when it struck the railroad bridge.



The bridge was closed for the duration of an inspection conducted by the coast guard.



No injuries were reported.



The bridge has been reopened after finding no structural damage during the inspection.



