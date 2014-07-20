2 from Chester, IL killed in Perry County wreck

A single car crash killed two people in Perry County, Missouri Saturday night.

It happened on Route T just west of Woodridge Lane around 9 p.m.

Two people were in a Jeep Wrangler when police say the driver ran off the road. He then overcorrected, hit a creek bed and overturned before hitting several trees.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Bret Chandler and 33-year-old Toree Chandler, both from Chester, Illinois were pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

They were both wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Family and friends say Bret and Toree Chandler were high school sweethearts and perfect for one another.

The two spent almost their whole lives together.

They grew up down the street from each other. Both went to Chester High School.

And mostly recently, they started working at the Menard Correctional Center together.

Friends say Toree could light up a room wherever she went.

Bret is remembered as good father and great friend.

Toree's mother and brother hopes the couple will be remembered for who they were.

"They were just a couple cemented, they were perfect," Sheree Norton, said. "And their children are wonderful. Great parents great friends. And we are blessed to have them."

The couple is survived by their two young children.

A fundraiser for the couple will be held on August 2, 10AM-? (Rain day August 3)

Uptown Barbers and 1st Class Auto is sponsoring the event.

Location will be at 1st Class Auto

823 State Street in Chester, IL

There will be a barbeque, Car Wash and a 50/50.

Money to go towards Children’s Education Trust Fund.

