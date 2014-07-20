Washington County woman killed in crash

A Washington County, Missouri woman is dead following a wreck late Saturday night.



It happened on Pigeon Roost Road shortly after 11 p.m.



According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop C, Donna Dammrich 53, of Berryman, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.



Troopers say her vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt according to state police.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

