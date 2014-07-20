Police respond to rollover crash on I-55 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police respond to rollover crash on I-55

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau police say up to two lanes of Interstate 55 northbound were shut down at the NB 102 mm due to a crash.

It happened sometime around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Traffic was backed up while crews responded to the injury crash.

A vehicle rolled over on the interstate.

There is no word the extent of the driver's injuries.

One viewer said traffic was backed up for about three miles.

Stay with kfvs12.com for the latest information.

