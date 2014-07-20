Music Festival in southern Illinois Sunday

Music goers are expected to gather in Southern Illinois Sunday for Summer Jam 2014.The music festival will be Sunday July 20, 2014 at Rustle Hill Winery in Cobden, Illinois.Bands are expected to start playing at noon on two stages, the amphitheater and bandstand.Admission is $10.Bands include: Steve Hornbeak and the Mainstreet Players, Cache River Band, Diamond Dog, Rich Fabec Band, Murphy 500, and Shawnee Hills Band.