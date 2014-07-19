Castle for sale in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri

Guenter Foester's Bavarian-style castle is for sale in St. Mary's, Mo.

A St. Mary's man is selling his Bavarian-style castle.

Guenter Foerster bought the 60 acres of the property in 1970 for $40,000

Now he's expanded the land to over 272 acres.



He's amassed a collection of worldly artifacts over the years. All the items in the house are part of a package deal.

The price tag? $1.5 million for the whole lot.

Foerster, 76, is originally from Germany coming to the U.S. when he was 15 years old.

Foerster suffered a small stroke two years ago and his wife is currently battling Parkinson's disease.

He says the property is becoming too much to manage.

