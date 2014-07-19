Search continues for missing Ste. Genevieve County, MO woman

A tip line has been set up for information that could lead investigators to a missing Ste. Genevieve County woman.

A tip line has been set up for information that could lead investigators to a missing Ste. Genevieve County woman.

A tip line has been set up for information that could lead investigators to a missing Ste. Genevieve County woman.

A tip line has been set up for information that could lead investigators to a missing Ste. Genevieve County woman.

Tip line set up for missing Ste. Genevieve woman

Tip line set up for missing Ste. Genevieve woman

Messer estimates search crews have covered more than 1,500 acres.

Lynn Marie Messer has been missing since July 8.

The search continued Saturday for a missing Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri woman.

Lynn Marie Messer has been missing since July 8 according to the Ste. Genevieve County sheriff's office.

Her husband, Kerry Messer, has organized search efforts to find his wife.

Dozens of volunteers scoured the woods and properties near the couple's home off of Route DD.

It has been 11 days since Messer first went missing, but family says they're not losing hope.

Messer estimates search crews have covered more than 1,500 acres.

If you have any information on Lynn's whereabouts, you're asked to call police.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.