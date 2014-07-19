Hundreds pay respects to former Congressman Ken Gray - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hundreds pay respects to former Congressman Ken Gray

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to former U.S. Congressman Ken Gray on Saturday (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to former U.S. Congressman Ken Gray on Saturday (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
His visitation and funeral took place at the Benton, Illinois Civic Center. His visitation and funeral took place at the Benton, Illinois Civic Center.
“Kenny Gray loved people and he loved commerce," Trover said. “Kenny Gray loved people and he loved commerce," Trover said.

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Former congressman Ken Gray dies at 89

    Former congressman Ken Gray dies at 89

    Sunday, July 13 2014 12:18 PM EDT2014-07-13 16:18:23 GMT
    Monday, July 14 2014 12:06 AM EDT2014-07-14 04:06:25 GMT
    A longtime congressman from southern Illinois has died. Former Illinois U.S. Rep. Kenneth J. Gray, 89, died Saturday, June 12 at the Herrin hospital at 11 p.m.
    A longtime congressman from southern Illinois has died. Former Illinois U.S. Rep. Kenneth J. Gray, 89, died Saturday, June 12 at the Herrin hospital at 11 p.m.
BENTON, IL (KFVS) - Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to former U.S. Congressman Ken Gray on Saturday.

His visitation and funeral took place at the Benton, Illinois Civic Center.

Gray served as a congressional representative for 24 years.

“He said it’s the same thing it's always been," said Marleis Trover Ph.D., Author of “Pass the Plate," a book about Ken Gray. "You have to love people no matter criticism or praise - love all the people. And, you have to roll up your sleeves and don’t put them down until you're done.”

“Kenny Gray loved people and he loved commerce," Trover said. "So, he would be very happy to see everybody here at this presentation and the ceremony celebrating his life.”

Trover says Ken Gray picked the title of the book.

“He said ‘If pork is education, jobs, roads, and health care, then pass the plate," Trover said.

Jim Kirkpatrick was a former aid to Rep. Gray who says Gray was compassionate.

“I think that if I learned anything from Congressman Gray... it’s how you treat people," Kirkpatrick said. "He was always very kind, he was always concerned. He was a class act.”

The former congressman's family tells Heartland News that Gray had been suffering from an illness for a long time.

Rep. Gray's cousin, Gray Landt, told Heartland News that Rep. Gray would want to tell people to enjoy life.

"He would tell us all to go out there and enjoy life, said Landt.  "And be the best we can to one another.”

He died on July 12 at Herrin Hospital.

He was 89-years-old.

Gray will be buried at East Fork Cemetery in his hometown of West Frankfort, IL.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:01:20 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly