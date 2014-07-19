Coroner: Southern Illinois man killed in alcohol suspected wreck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Coroner: Southern Illinois man killed in alcohol suspected wreck

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A southern Illinois coroner’s office says a man has died from injuries received in a suspected alcohol-related pickup truck crash.

The deadly wreck happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday in Washington County, Illinois.

According to the coroner, Cody E. Northington, 24, of Hoyleton, Illinois, was driving a pickup truck northbound on County Highway 4, north of Addieville.

Northington failed to stop at the stop sign at State Route 177 and continued north hitting a ditch.

The man was thrown from the truck and trapped underneath the truck.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:31 a.m. by the Washington County coroner.

According to the coroner's office, alcohol is suspected in the deadly crash.

The Addieville Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Toxicology tests were performed by the coroner's office.

The coroner says there will not be an autopsy.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Washington County sheriff's office, the Washington County coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police.

