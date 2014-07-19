Quinn to sign 'Ban the Box' legislation

CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. Pat Quinn will sign legislation requiring private employers in Illinois to first evaluate job applicants' skills then ask about criminal histories.

The Job Opportunities for Qualified Applicants Act, otherwise known as the "ban the box" bill, was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Rita Mayfield and Democratic Sen. Antonio Munoz.

The legislation will make Illinois the fifth state to ban a private employer from requiring disclosure of a criminal history until an applicant was determined qualified for the position they applied for. Illinois currently bans state agencies from asking about criminal history on initial government job applications.

Munoz says everyone should have the opportunity to be considered for employment.

Some construction jobs, emergency medical jobs and security jobs are exempt from the legislation.

Online: www.ilga.gov

The bill is HB5701

