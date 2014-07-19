Marijuana Plants seized in Marshall County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marijuana Plants seized in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police officers located 35 Marijuana plants growing at a residence on Tatumsville Highway in Marshall County, Kentucky.

On Friday, they served a search warrant, and seized the plants. 

The 35 plants have a combined estimated street value of $70,000. 

KSP also seized $100 in cash, drug paraphernalia items and firearms.

The investigation continues with charges pending. 

Anyone with drug information can contact the Kentucky State Police Marijuana and drug hotline at 1-800-367-3847 and remain anonymous.

