Saline County E-cycle on Saturday

SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Saline County Sheriff's Office is offering a place to recycle your electronics.

From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday July 19, people can drop off electronics at the Carrier Mills Municipal Building Parking lot, which is at 101 North Mill St in Carrier Mills.

You can drop off your electronics for free, except for TV's which cost $5 cost per TV. 

TV's, flat screens, computer monitors all cost $5 to dispose.

The recyclers will also take tires, cost to recycle depends on the size of the tire.

Also paint is recycled at $1 a gallon.

They will take batteries of all sizes for free. 

If it can be plugged in, it will be recycled.

