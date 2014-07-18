Illinois woman posts selfie, leads to her arrest - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois woman posts selfie, leads to her arrest

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - A social media post helped land a southern Illinois woman behind bars. 

A southern Illinois business owner says after a women apparently robbed him, she posted the evidence on Facebook, which led to her own arrest.

But, for one West Frankfort woman, it did just that.

The owners of Mortie’s Boutique in West Frankfort say they watched surveillance video of a woman allegedly stealing a dress from their store. That is when they took to social media to help track down the apparent thief.

"We posted a picture, not a picture,  just words saying ‘If anyone sees a leopard color dress, let us know about it, come tell us, call us, text us,"' Kert Williams, one of the store owners, said. "At 6:30 we got this picture saying, ‘Love my new dress,’ the selfie she took."

Just a few hours after leaving the store, Williams says the alleged thief posted a selfie wearing the stolen merchandise.

“I got a message saying. ‘Is this the dress you’re talking about?' Well, yep that’s it! There is only one neon leopard print dress that we have,”  Williams said.

It wasn't long after that police arrested 27-year-old Danielle Saxton and charged her with retail theft less than $300.

This isn't the first time the store has used their Facebook page to catch shoplifters and he says it won’t be the last.

“I guess more people should do that, maybe people won’t be as robbed from as much, maybe people will quit coming in here and doing it," Williams said.

Police also found two t-shirts, sunglasses and a necklace on Saxton taken from Mortie's Boutique.

Court documents show Saxton will remain in the Franklin County Jail on an outstanding warrant from a previous drug charge.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

