Cyclists and drivers hitting the road, who has right of way? - Parents discuss sacrifices of having kids in youth leagues

The sheriff says a Sikeston homeowner found Kaiden Lambert in their home. The homeowner handcuffed Lambert and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived. (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pit bull dog attack on a child. Kadee Brosseau talked to the sheriff and the dog’s owner about the incident. You can click here for more.

Not many people can say their selfie landed them in jail, but for one West Frankfort, Illinois woman, it did just that. A business owner said after a woman apparently robbed him, she posted the evidence on Facebook, which led to her own arrest. Allison Twaits talked to the business owner about the alleged theft.



If you're noticing more ticks this summer than in the past, you're not the only one. Many people in the Heartland say they think the number of ticks is up this year. Kadee Brosseau talked to the Missouri Department of Conservation about ticks and how to spot lyme disease if you've been bitten.



Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter said a homeowner caught a burglary suspect and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived. The suspect, Kaiden Lambert, is facing multiple charges including burglary, stealing and drug possession.

The Washington County Coroner’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a lawn mower on Thursday night. According to the coroner, 68-year-old Larry Woodside was mowing a lawn on Liberty Church Road when he went onto the road and was hit by a vehicle.

In national news, President Barack Obama confirms one American was killed on Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, and that intelligence showed the missile that shot down the plane was fired by “Russian-backed separatists.” He called for an immediate cease fire and urged Russia and the rebels to not touch the crash site so international investigators could conduct an investigation.

