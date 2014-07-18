Survivors gather to remember 1989 Iowa plane crash

By CATHERINE LUCEYAssociated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - It has been 25 years since the passengers on United Flight 232 braced themselves for impact and prepared to die.

Back in 1989, the jetliner carrying nearly 300 people from Denver to Chicago lost all hydraulic power after the rear engine exploded. It crash-landed in Sioux City, Iowa, cartwheeling down the runway in flames and breaking apart in a cornfield.

Through the efforts of the flight crew and emergency teams on the ground, 184 of the 296 passengers aboard the DC-10 survived. The flight is considered one of the most remarkable life-saving efforts in aviation history.

This weekend, survivors and others connected to the crash will gather to remember the dead and the heroics of the accident at the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation in Sioux City.

