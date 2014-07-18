Illinois company recalling beef jerky

Raber's Packing Company of Peoria, Illinois is recalling 21 pounds of its beef jerky because the product was uninspected.

The jerky is considered unfit for human consumption and are required to be recalled.

The product subject to the recall was sold in 25 oz. bags labeled "Grand Champion Raber's Original Beef Jerky."

The packaging bears the establishment number "9" inside the Illinois mark of inspection and a code of "192." The beef jerky was produced July 2, 2014, and then distributed for retail sale in Peoria.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) discovered the potential health hazard during a routine inspection.

