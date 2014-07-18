OVC media poll picks SEMO football 8th

A poll of OVC media members picks the SEMO Redhawks as the eighth best team in the conference.



Jacksonville State took first place overall in the poll. Tennessee State was picked second.



Here is the order of the rest of the picks:



3) Eastern Illinois

4) Eastern Kentucky

5) UT Martin

6) Murray State

7) Tenn. Tech

8) SEMO

9) Austin Peay



DaMarcus James (RB) Jacksonville St. was picked as the preseason offensive player of the year.



Anthony Bass (DL) Tenn. St. was picked as the preseason defensive player of the year.



