Chicago man sentenced for burglaries at SIU dorms

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Chicago, Illinois man has been sentenced for residential burglaries at the Southern Illinois University dorms.

Quinton R. Wiggins, 19, was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with residential burglary. He was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Wiggins will serve a two year period of mandatory supervised release upon his release from the DOC. He was recommended for participation in the Impact Incarceration Program.

According to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael C. Carr, in the early part of September 2012 the Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety began an investigation into a number of residential burglaries to dorm rooms in Schneider Hall.

Victims reported that unknown people entered their unlocked dorm rooms and stole small electronic items, such as cell phones.

Detectives with SIU DPS began investigating and reviewed video surveillance from Schneider Hall. During the review of the video surveillance, detectives noted a group of three young men entering and leaving elevators corresponding to floors where the burglaries where reported. It was noted that the men would cover their faces with t-shirts on a few occasions before exiting the elevator.

Detectives were able to identify two of the three individuals in the surveillance video. Those two co-defendants were interviewed and ultimately admitted involvement in the residential burglaries.

They were identified as Jamal McLachlan and Albert Koger, IV.

During the interviews with the co-defendants, they implicated Quinton Wiggins as the third suspect involved in the burglaries. Officers were able to recover some of the stolen property during their investigation.

An arrest warrant was issued against Quinton Wiggins on November 21, 2012, and he was arrested for this offense in October 2013.

This investigation was conducted by the Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety. Assistant State's Attorney Casey Bloodworth was responsible for the prosecution of this case.

