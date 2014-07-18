Man dies in crash involving lawn mower

The Washington County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a law mower on Thursday night, July 17.



According to Coroner Mark S. Styninger, Larry E. Woodside, 68, of Beaucoup, Illinois was mowing a lawn on Liberty Church Road west of Ashley when he entered the road from the east on the lawn tractor he was using to mow with.



Styninger said Woodside was hit by a northbound vehicle on Liberty Church Road driven by a 16 year old.



Woodside was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:27 p.m. by Styninger.



According to Styninger, toxicology tests were performed on Woodside but there will not be an autopsy.



The incident is being investigated by the Washington County Sheriff's Department, the coroner's office and the Illinois State Police.



