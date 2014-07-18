Homeowner finds man in house, handcuffs him, holds him at gunpoi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Homeowner finds man in house, handcuffs him, holds him at gunpoint until officers arrive

Homeowner finds man in house, handcuffs him, holds him at gunpoint until officers arrive

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Kaiden E. Lambert (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) Kaiden E. Lambert (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Sikeston, Missouri man is in custody for burglary, tampering and drug charges.

Kaiden E. Lambert, 20, was charged with burglary in the first degree, tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, stealing, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

According to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter, around 5:29 a.m. on Friday, July 18, an officer responded to a Sikeston area home for a reported burglary in progress. The homeowner allegedly had a suspect at gunpoint in a bathroom of the home.

Sheriff Walter said it was also reported that the suspect, identified as Lambert, was known by the homeowner and a vehicle known to be driven by Lambert was in the driveway.

The officer arrived at the home and was met by a family member. He was told Lambert was handcuffed and lying in the hallway of the home's foyer.

Lambert was searched and removed from the home. He was secured in the patrol car.

According to the sheriff's office, an item in plain view in Lambert's vehicle was identified by the homeowner as stolen. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of merchandise stolen in the burglary, as well as presumed marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The officer took a statement from the homeowner at the scene on what had happened.

The homeowner told the officer that he woke up due to a noise coming from the first level of the home. He went to investigate and found an open exterior door at the rear of the home.

He told the officer that he retrieved a pistol and continued searching his home. He said he found Lambert hiding in a bathroom on the main floor of the home. He ordered Lambert to the floor and with the help of another family member, he retrieved a set of handcuffs and placed them on Lambert's wrists.

Sheriff Walter said further investigation revealed that Lambert had spray painted "FU" with gold paint on the side of a blue Ford Taurus at the home.

Lambert was questioned at the scene and Sheriff Walter said he admitted to breaking into the home and stealing merchandise. He was taken to the Scott County Jail pending the filing of charges.

His bond was set at $5,000 cash only.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:01:20 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly