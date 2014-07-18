Homeowner finds man in house, handcuffs him, holds him at gunpoint until officers arrive

A Sikeston, Missouri man is in custody for burglary, tampering and drug charges.



Kaiden E. Lambert, 20, was charged with burglary in the first degree, tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, stealing, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.



According to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter, around 5:29 a.m. on Friday, July 18, an officer responded to a Sikeston area home for a reported burglary in progress. The homeowner allegedly had a suspect at gunpoint in a bathroom of the home.



Sheriff Walter said it was also reported that the suspect, identified as Lambert, was known by the homeowner and a vehicle known to be driven by Lambert was in the driveway.



The officer arrived at the home and was met by a family member. He was told Lambert was handcuffed and lying in the hallway of the home's foyer.



Lambert was searched and removed from the home. He was secured in the patrol car.



According to the sheriff's office, an item in plain view in Lambert's vehicle was identified by the homeowner as stolen. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of merchandise stolen in the burglary, as well as presumed marijuana and drug paraphernalia.



The officer took a statement from the homeowner at the scene on what had happened.



The homeowner told the officer that he woke up due to a noise coming from the first level of the home. He went to investigate and found an open exterior door at the rear of the home.



He told the officer that he retrieved a pistol and continued searching his home. He said he found Lambert hiding in a bathroom on the main floor of the home. He ordered Lambert to the floor and with the help of another family member, he retrieved a set of handcuffs and placed them on Lambert's wrists.



Sheriff Walter said further investigation revealed that Lambert had spray painted "FU" with gold paint on the side of a blue Ford Taurus at the home.



Lambert was questioned at the scene and Sheriff Walter said he admitted to breaking into the home and stealing merchandise. He was taken to the Scott County Jail pending the filing of charges.



His bond was set at $5,000 cash only.



