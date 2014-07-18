Paducah police search for man in connection with burglary

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for the public's help finding a man charged with breaking into a home on North 12th Street.



Fredrick L. Pierson, 42, is charged in a warrant with first degree burglary.



According to police, Pierson is accused of breaking into a home early on Wednesday morning and assaulting a person staying there. They say nothing was stolen, and the victim didn't require medical treatment.



They got a warrant on Thursday charging Pierson with first degree burglary.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. You can also go online through the City of Paducah website by clicking here.



