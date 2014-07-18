Chaffee area man facing drug related charges after disturbance at home

Authorities say a southeast Missouri man is facing drug related charges after officers were called to a Chaffee area home for a disturbance.

Joshua Franklin Baker, 31, of the Chaffee area, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to a home on County Highway 223 in Chaffee. The call came in around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The homeowner told officers Baker, who was a houseguest, had been using drugs inside the home.

According to the sheriff's office, paraphernalia belonging to Baker was found during the search.

Deputies did an investigation, and took Baker in custody.

Baker told officers the pills and paraphernalia belonged to him, according to the sheriff's office.

He was booked into the Scott County Jail.

